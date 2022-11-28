NATO must push on with plan to reinforce eastern flank -Romania president

The decision to boost NATO troops and military equipment on the alliance's eastern flank taken at the Madrid summit needs to come into force as soon as possible, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in capital Bucharest ahead of a two-day NATO foreign ministers' meeting, Iohannis also said the wider Black Sea region needed support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)