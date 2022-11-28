Left Menu

Sudan's military leader freezes unions' activities - statement

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 28-11-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 22:17 IST
  • Sudan

Sudan's military leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, issued a decree on Monday freezing the activities of workers and employers unions, according to a statement by the ruling sovereign council he heads.

In a following decree he ordered the formation of a committee that will review the balances and accounts of these unions inside Sudan and abroad to place them under control.

