Sudan's military leader freezes unions' activities - statement

Sudan's military leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, issued a decree on Monday freezing the activities of workers and employers unions, according to a statement by the ruling sovereign council he heads.

In a following decree he ordered the formation of a committee that will review the balances and accounts of these unions inside Sudan and abroad to place them under control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)