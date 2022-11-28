Left Menu

Nord Stream updates Russia-Germany pipeline outage end-date to April next year

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-11-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 23:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Nord Stream AG, the operator of the Russia-led Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, on Monday updated the end date of the unplanned outage at the Greifswald exit in Germany to April 1, next year.

Nord Stream 1 was shut down for repairs on Aug. 31, but never restarted and was subsequently damaged by explosions in September.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline into the OPAL and NEL connection points in Germany stood at zero, data from the pipeline operator showed.

