Hong Kong leader says central govt concerned about issue of foreign lawyers

Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Tuesday the central government in Beijing was concerned about the issue of foreign lawyers appearing in national security cases in the city.

Lee was speaking at a weekly press briefing a day after he asked Beijing's legislative body to rule on a bid to block foreign lawyers from working on national security cases, after the city's top court ruled that a British lawyer could represent jailed pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai. (Reporting By Donny Kwok and James Pomfret; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

