Left Menu

SC panel against black topping of Laldhang-Chillarkhal road

The Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee CEC has said the black topping of the Laldhang-Chillarkhal road in Uttarakhand especially the stretch from Sigadi Sot to Chamaria bend that acts as a wildlife corridor should not be done.

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 29-11-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 12:13 IST
SC panel against black topping of Laldhang-Chillarkhal road
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has said the black topping of the Laldhang-Chillarkhal road in Uttarakhand especially the stretch from Sigadi Sot to Chamaria bend that acts as a wildlife corridor should not be done. The CEC's recommendation, which was submitted to the court recently, is based on the fact that the stretch from Sigadi Sot to Chamaria bend is a crucial corridor connecting Rajaji and Corbet tiger reserves and used extensively by animals like tiger and elephant. The CEC's recommendation has come on a writ petition filed by advocate and wildlife conservationist Gaurav Kumar Bansal, who had challenged black topping of the road in the Supreme Court. Black topping of the road had been done after taking clearance from the National Board of Wildlife.

Bansal, in his petition, stated that the Laldhang-Chillarkhal road acts as a wildlife corridor and the wildlife of Rajaji and Corbett Tiger Reserve is using the same for its movement. Hence, it is very necessary to secure, preserve and protect the corridor, he said. Black topping of the road will spoil the corridor's natural ambience, it submitted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022