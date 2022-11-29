China says journalists should eschew activities unrelated to their role
29-11-2022
Journalists should not engage in activities unrelated to their role, China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, after broadcaster BBC said one of its reporters had been assaulted and detained while covering weekend protests in Shanghai.
The BBC is playing the victim, ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news conference in Beijing.
