Delhi court gives permission for narco analysis of Mehrauli murder accused

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 13:41 IST
Accused in Shraddha Walker murder case Aftab Amin Poonawalla (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
A court here on Tuesday allowed Delhi Police to conduct a narco test on Aaftab Amin Poonawala at the forensic science laboratory in Rohini, Poonawala's counsel said.

Abinash Kumar, Poonawala's counsel, said that the police had filed an application for taking Poonawala to FSL, Rohini, on December 1 and December 5, which was allowed by the court.

Poonawala, 28, is accused of strangling his live-in partner, Shradha Walkar, and sawing her body into 35 pieces.

He allegedly kept her body parts in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his house in South Delhi's Mehrauli, before dumping them across the city over several days in the dark of night.

