Delhi court gives permission for narco analysis of Mehrauli murder accused
- Country:
- India
A court here on Tuesday allowed Delhi Police to conduct a narco test on Aaftab Amin Poonawala at the forensic science laboratory in Rohini, Poonawala's counsel said.
Abinash Kumar, Poonawala's counsel, said that the police had filed an application for taking Poonawala to FSL, Rohini, on December 1 and December 5, which was allowed by the court.
Poonawala, 28, is accused of strangling his live-in partner, Shradha Walkar, and sawing her body into 35 pieces.
He allegedly kept her body parts in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his house in South Delhi's Mehrauli, before dumping them across the city over several days in the dark of night.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Delhi's
- Poonawala
- Rohini
- Shradha Walkar
- Aaftab
- Kumar
- Amin Poonawala
- Delhi Police
- Mehrauli
ALSO READ
Kohli, Suryakumar named in "Most Valued Team" of 2022 T20 World Cup
NRI Chaiwala founder Jagdish Kumar enters the fashion and cosmetics industry, plans to open up more than 300 Mayra stores in the next 3 years
Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar appears before ED in Delhi for questioning in National Herald money laundering case: Sources.
National Herald PMLA case: Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar appears before ED again
National Herald case: Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar appears before ED again