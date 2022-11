NATO not running low on tanks for Ukraine, Lithuanian foreign minister says

NATO is not running low on tanks it could send to Ukraine, Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Tuesday before a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Bucharest.

"NATO is not running low on tanks so therefore if we expand the inventory of what is being sent to Ukraine then NATO has a chance to keep supply going," he told reporters.

