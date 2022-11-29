Left Menu

22-year old woman raped by bike taxi driver and his friend in Bengaluru

A 22-year old woman was allegedly raped by a bike taxi driver and his friend, when she had hired the service to get dropped at a friends place, police said on Tuesday.They said the incident is said to have taken place during the intervening night between Friday and Saturday, in the Electronic City Police Station limits.According to a police source, the victim is from Kerala.The woman had hired a Rapido bike to go from one friends house to another.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-11-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 19:23 IST
22-year old woman raped by bike taxi driver and his friend in Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year old woman was allegedly raped by a bike taxi driver and his friend, when she had hired the service to get dropped at a friend's place, police said on Tuesday.

They said the incident is said to have taken place during the intervening night between Friday and Saturday, in the Electronic City Police Station limits.

According to a police source, the victim is from Kerala.

''The woman had hired a 'Rapido' bike to go from one friend's house to another. On the way, the bike driver took advantage and has taken her to his place, where he along with his friend have raped her. There was another woman along with them during the crime, who cooperated and then tried to hush it up,'' Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, as the victim was suffering from pain in her body parts, she visited doctors for medical help on November 26 afternoon, following which the police got the information about the incident that evening.

''Police immediately registered an FIR and swung into action and have arrested all the accused. Also evidence has been collected from the spot with the help of forensic lab experts,'' he said, adding that further investigations are on. According to police, out of two accused- one was a Rapido bike driver and the other worked at a mobile store. One accused had a criminal case against him in the past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022