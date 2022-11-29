French supreme court annuls decision not to extradite activist to Italy
Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2022 19:35 IST
French judges have made errors when they decided not to extradite an anti-globalisation activist who was sought in Italy in connection to violent protests during a G8 summit, the French supreme court, the Cour de Cassation, said on Tuesday.
A lower court will have to decide again on the case, it added. Italy had previously asked France to extradite Vincenzo Vecchi, who was sentenced to prison in Italy in 2009 and became the subject of a European arrest warrant.
