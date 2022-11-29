Left Menu

Ex-DJB member Shalabh Kumar appointed chairperson of NDMC discom grievances redressal forum

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 20:43 IST
Ex-DJB member Shalabh Kumar appointed chairperson of NDMC discom grievances redressal forum
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Delhi Jal Board member Shalabh Kumar on Tuesday took oath as the chairperson of consumer grievances redressal forum of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) discom.

Kumar was administered oath by Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) chairman Justice (retd) Shabihul Hasnain 'Shastri'.

Kumar, a former DJB member (water), has more than 35 years of experience in planning and management of urban infrastructure and public grievance redressal, a DERC statement said.

The grievances redressal forums for electricity consumers was set up by the distributing companies under Electricity Act, 2003, and the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (Forum for Redressal of Grievances of the Consumers and Ombudsman) Regulations, 2018.

Each of the four discoms in Delhi-- BRPL, BYPL, TPDDL and NDMC-- have consumer grievances redressal forums.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022