Ex-DJB member Shalabh Kumar appointed chairperson of NDMC discom grievances redressal forum

Former Delhi Jal Board member Shalabh Kumar on Tuesday took oath as the chairperson of consumer grievances redressal forum of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) discom.

Kumar was administered oath by Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) chairman Justice (retd) Shabihul Hasnain 'Shastri'.

Kumar, a former DJB member (water), has more than 35 years of experience in planning and management of urban infrastructure and public grievance redressal, a DERC statement said.

The grievances redressal forums for electricity consumers was set up by the distributing companies under Electricity Act, 2003, and the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (Forum for Redressal of Grievances of the Consumers and Ombudsman) Regulations, 2018.

Each of the four discoms in Delhi-- BRPL, BYPL, TPDDL and NDMC-- have consumer grievances redressal forums.

