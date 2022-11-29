Russia says 'toxic' U.S. behaviour prompted it to cancel nuclear talks
Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 20:53 IST
Moscow accused the United States on Tuesday of toxic anti-Russian behaviour and said this was what had prompted it to postpone nuclear arms talks with U.S. officials in Cairo this week.
"In all areas, we note the highest level of toxicity and hostility from Washington," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.
"As part of the all-out hybrid war unleashed against us, almost every U.S. step towards Russia is subject to a pathological desire to harm our country wherever possible."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. imposing sanctions on military procurement network for Russia, says Yellen
U.S. to sanction military procurement network aiding Russia, Yellen says
China Premier Li emphasised 'irresponsibility' of nuclear threats at Asia summit -U.S. official
U.S. may skirt recession in 2023, Europe not so lucky-Morgan Stanley
U.S. president unveils investments in Indonesia carbon capture, transport