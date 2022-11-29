Left Menu

Maha: Man stabs sister-in-law to death, injures wife, mother-in-law

A 50-year-old man allegedly killed his sister-in-law and injured his wife and mother-in-law over a dispute in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Tuesday. While the accuseds sister-in-law died on the spot, the other two women had to be hospitalised, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-11-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 21:05 IST
Maha: Man stabs sister-in-law to death, injures wife, mother-in-law
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old man allegedly killed his sister-in-law and injured his wife and mother-in-law over a dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Badlapur town of the district around 6 am on Monday, an official said.

The accused arrived at his in-laws’ place and picked up a quarrel about divorcing his wife and getting some documents of a house in Mumbai, he said.

The accused allegedly started beating and stabbing his 60-year-old mother-in-law and when his wife and sister-in-law intervened, he attacked them as well, the official said. While the accused's sister-in-law died on the spot, the other two women had to be hospitalised, he said. The accused has been arrested under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act, the station house officer of Badlapur West police station said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022