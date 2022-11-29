At Hindu Ekta Manch event, woman beats man with slippers

A purported video of a woman sharing stage with a man and later hitting him with slippers during an event hosted by the Hindu Ekta Manch went viral on Tuesday.

The incident took place in south Delhi's Chhatarpur where the Manch organised a 'Beti Bachao Mahapanchayat'.

The event was organised to demand justice for Shraddha Walker who was brutally killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala.

The organisation, however, said neither the woman nor the man is associated with it.

In the video, the woman with her face covered can be seen climbing the stage and talking about her plight at the programme. She then started hitting the man standing near her with slippers. Others present on the stage intervened and tried to pacify her and she was taken off the stage.

The Hindu Ekta Manch clarified that it was a personal dispute and both the parties were related.

''It was a personal dispute. The man is not associated in any way with the Hindu Ekta Manch. The matter was resolved immediately. No police complaint was filed,'' Hindu Ekta Manch worker Laxman Singh said.

Giving further details about the incident, he said the women's daughter and the man's son recently got married in a court.

''The respective families were unhappy about the match, but later agreed and even exchanged sweets. But I do not know why she went on the stage. As the event was for women, we allowed her to speak. The man, who is a social worker, assisted her, but she started assaulting him,'' Singh said.

According to the police, on Tuesday, the mahapanchayat was organised by some organisations in the Mehrauli area.

Police said they had not given any permission for organising the event.

After her daughter eloped earlier this month, the woman had filed a missing complaint, the police said.

''On Tuesday, during the said programme when the woman noticed (the man) Satyaprakash speaking at the stage, she reached the stage and manhandled Satyaprakash because of their personal issue only,'' a police officer said.

