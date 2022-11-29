Weapons recovered near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur

Five assault rifles and five pistols were recovered by the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force in a joint operation near the India-Pakistan border here on Tuesday, officials said.

The consignment of weapons was recovered from the fields of a farmer, belonging to village Wahka in Sadar area, near the border outpost (BOP) Dona Telu Mal, they said. It was concealed beneath the soil, they said. PTI CORR CHS SRY SRY

