Five school students held for sexually assaulting minor girl

Five school students, studying 9th and 10th standards, who allegedly sexually assaulted their 17-year-old schoolmate here and filmed the act, were apprehended, police said on Tuesday.

The five Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs) were sent to Juvenile Home. The boys, aged between 14 and 15, had sexually assaulted the victim girl in August this year, they said.

The boys and the victim are all friends, a police official said.

The boys used to roam on the outskirts of their locality after school timings and watch porn videos in their mobile phones, on that they craved for sexual desires, a release from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

To overcome their lust, they had an eye on one of their classmate, police said adding as the girl also moved and talked with them freely, they took it as an advantage.

In August this year they fulfilled their sexual desire with the girl by putting her under threat at her home in the absence of her family members, police said.

One of them captured the sexual act by recording video in cell phone. After 10 days, two boys again went and sexually abused her and recorded it on a mobile phone.

When this act was shared with friends through an instant messaging platform, the girl narrated the entire ordeal to her parents, who approached the Hayathnagar Police Station and lodged a complaint against the boys on Monday.

Based on the complaint a case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IT Act was registered and the five CCLs were apprehended within 24 hours, the official said.

The girl was sent for medical examination.

The boys were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further action which on Tuesday sent them to Juvenile Home, the police official added.

