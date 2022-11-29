Illicit liquor vend busted in Latur district

An illicit liquor vend was busted in Nilanga taluka of Latur district in Maharashtra and materials including 950 litres of liquid worth Rs 46,000 were destroyed, police said on Tuesday.

The vend was raided on Tuesday evening, he added.

A case has been registered against two persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

