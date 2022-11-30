Left Menu

Scoreboard of 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand

PTI | Christchurch | Updated: 30-11-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 11:43 IST
Scoreboard of 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Scoreboard of the third and final ODI between India and New Zealand here on Wednesday.

India: Shikhar Dhawan b Milne 28 Shubman Gill c Santner b Milne 13 Shreyas Iyer c Conway b Ferguson 49 Rishabh Pant c Phillips b Mitchell 10 Suryakumar Yadav c Southee b Milne 6 Deepak Hooda c Latham b Southee 12 Washington Sundar c Latham b Southee 51 Deepak Chahar c Southee b Mitchell 12 Yuzvendra Chahal c Southee b Santner 8 Arshdeep Singh lbw b Mitchell 9 Umran Malik not out 0 Extras: (LB-8, W-13) 21 Total: (All out in 47.3 overs) 219 Fall of wickets: 1-39, 2-55, 3-85, 4-110, 5-121, 6-149, 7-170, 8-201, 9-213, 10-219 Bowling: Tim Southee 8.3-1-36-2, Matt Henry 10-2-29-0, Adam Milne 10-0-57-3, Lockie Ferguson 10-0-49-1, Daryl Mitchell 7-0-25-3, Mitchell Santner 2-0-15-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022