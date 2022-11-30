Scoreboard of 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Scoreboard of the third and final ODI between India and New Zealand here on Wednesday.
India: Shikhar Dhawan b Milne 28 Shubman Gill c Santner b Milne 13 Shreyas Iyer c Conway b Ferguson 49 Rishabh Pant c Phillips b Mitchell 10 Suryakumar Yadav c Southee b Milne 6 Deepak Hooda c Latham b Southee 12 Washington Sundar c Latham b Southee 51 Deepak Chahar c Southee b Mitchell 12 Yuzvendra Chahal c Southee b Santner 8 Arshdeep Singh lbw b Mitchell 9 Umran Malik not out 0 Extras: (LB-8, W-13) 21 Total: (All out in 47.3 overs) 219 Fall of wickets: 1-39, 2-55, 3-85, 4-110, 5-121, 6-149, 7-170, 8-201, 9-213, 10-219 Bowling: Tim Southee 8.3-1-36-2, Matt Henry 10-2-29-0, Adam Milne 10-0-57-3, Lockie Ferguson 10-0-49-1, Daryl Mitchell 7-0-25-3, Mitchell Santner 2-0-15-1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Deepak, Vanshaj off to flying starts at Youth World Boxing C'ships
Indian boxers Deepak, Vanshaj off to flying starts at Youth World Boxing Championships
Washington Sundar hopes Lancashire stint and rehab at NCA will come handy in NZ
Corp governance norms need to focus more on ethical behaviour than just compliance: Deepak Parekh
Deepak Fertilisers, Aarti Industries join hands for Nitric Acid offtake, supply arrangement