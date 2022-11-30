Left Menu

Russian and Chinese strategic bombers conduct joint patrols in Asia

Russian and Chinese strategic warplanes, including Tupolev-95 long-range "Bear" bombers, conducted joint patrols over the Sea of Japan and East China Sea, the Russian defence ministry said on Wednesday. South Korea's military said earlier that it scrambled fighter jets as two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered its air defence zone.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 15:51 IST
Russian and Chinese strategic bombers conduct joint patrols in Asia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russian and Chinese strategic warplanes, including Tupolev-95 long-range "Bear" bombers, conducted joint patrols over the Sea of Japan and East China Sea, the Russian defence ministry said on Wednesday.

South Korea's military said earlier that it scrambled fighter jets

as two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered its air defence zone. Russia's defence ministry said that "at certain stages of the route, strategic missile carriers were accompanied by fighters of foreign states."

"An air group consisting of Tu-95MC strategic missile carriers of the Russian Aerospace Forces and strategic bombers XIAN H-6K of the PLA Air Force carried out air patrols over the waters of the Japanese and East China Seas," the ministry said. It said Russian and Chinese aircraft "acted strictly in accordance with the provisions of international law" and that no foreign airspace was violated.

It was the first time that Russia and Chinese military aircraft landed in each other's airfields as part of a joint air patrol, the ministry said. The Tupolev Tu-95, known by NATO as "Bear", along with the Tu-160, is the backbone of Russia's long-range air attack nuclear forces. It was designed to drop nuclear bombs on the United States in the Cold War.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022