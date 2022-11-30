Left Menu

Two civic officials arrested in bribery case in Rajasthan’s Jalore

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB of Rajasthan Police on Wednesday arrested two civic officials for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 4 lakh in Jalore district. After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was held while accepting the bribe amount, he said.He said Rs 3.5 lakh in fake currency was recovered while Rs 50,000 in the legal tender was also seized.The accused have been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan Police on Wednesday arrested two civic officials for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 4 lakh in Jalore district. The accused have been identified as Bhinmal Nagar Palika's executive officer Ashutosh Acharya and his junior assistant Jagdeesh Jat, Director General (ACB) B L Soni said.

Acharya had demanded a bribe from the complainant to issue a lease on his residential plot. After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was held while accepting the bribe amount, he said.

He said Rs 3.5 lakh in fake currency was recovered while Rs 50,000 in the legal tender was also seized.

The accused have been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

