Boy sodomised by teen in Noida
A nine-year-old child was allegedly sodomised by a 17-year-old boy known to him in Noida, police officials said Wednesday. The accused, who has been booked under IPC 377 unnatural sex, has been taken into custody and sent to a correction home, a police official said.
- Country:
- India
A nine-year-old child was allegedly sodomised by a 17-year-old boy known to him in Noida, police officials said Wednesday. The accused, who has been booked under IPC 377 (unnatural sex), has been taken into custody and sent to a correction home, a police official said. Provisions under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been invoked in the case, the official said. ''The victim and the accused belong to adjoining villages in the Ecotech 3 police station area of Central Noida. The incident took place on November 12 but the family lodged a complaint on Tuesday after which the police took the action,'' the official said. The accused was Wednesday produced before the Child Welfare Committee and then sent to the correction home, according to the police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Noida
- Child Welfare Committee
- IPC 377
- Central Noida
- Ecotech
- POCSO) Act
ALSO READ
4 criminals held in three separate encounters with police in Noida, Greater Noida
6 injured as car hits e-rickshaw in Noida, two college students held
M3M enters Noida property market, to invest Rs 2,400cr on a mixed-use project
Man held for assaulting armed security guard inside Greater Noida mall
UP: News portal 'editor' held for sexual harassment, extortion bid in Noida