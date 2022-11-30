Left Menu

Boy sodomised by teen in Noida

A nine-year-old child was allegedly sodomised by a 17-year-old boy known to him in Noida, police officials said Wednesday. The accused, who has been booked under IPC 377 unnatural sex, has been taken into custody and sent to a correction home, a police official said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 30-11-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 17:34 IST
A nine-year-old child was allegedly sodomised by a 17-year-old boy known to him in Noida, police officials said Wednesday. The accused, who has been booked under IPC 377 (unnatural sex), has been taken into custody and sent to a correction home, a police official said. Provisions under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been invoked in the case, the official said. ''The victim and the accused belong to adjoining villages in the Ecotech 3 police station area of Central Noida. The incident took place on November 12 but the family lodged a complaint on Tuesday after which the police took the action,'' the official said. The accused was Wednesday produced before the Child Welfare Committee and then sent to the correction home, according to the police.

