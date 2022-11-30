Left Menu

NATO concerned about China's 'opaque' military buildup -Blinken

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 30-11-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 18:14 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Image Credit: ANI
  • Romania

NATO allies are concerned about China's military buildup and its cooperation with Russia, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday after a gathering of the Western military alliance in Romania.

Chinese policies of concern to NATO included "its use of disinformation, its rapid, opaque military buildup, including its cooperation with Russia," Blinken told a news conference.

"But we also remain committed to maintaining a constructive dialogue with China wherever we can and we welcome opportunities to work together on common challenges."

