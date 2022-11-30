Left Menu

BSF camel contingent for Republic Day parade next year to include women for first time

It stands on the ramparts of the North and South Blocks atop Raisina Hill.The BSF was raised on December 1, 1965 and it is primarily tasked with guarding international borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.It has about 2.65 lakh personnel in its ranks as part of 193 battalions and some other field formations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 19:47 IST
BSF camel contingent for Republic Day parade next year to include women for first time
  • Country:
  • India

The Republic Day parade on January 26 next year will witness the BSF's first-ever women contingent riding camels along with their male counterparts, a top officer said on Wednesday.

The famed camel contingent of the Border Security Force has been a part of the Republic Day celebrations since 1976 after it replaced a similar squad of the Army which had been participating in the annual parade since it was first held in 1950.

It comprises armed BSF personnel and members of the band contingent. They follow the foot marching contingent on Kartavya Path, earlier known as Rajpath.

Half of the personnel part of the camel contingent at the next Republic Day parade will be women, BSF Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh told reporters on the eve of the 58th Raising Day of the force.

''This is an indicator of the increasing role of our women personnel in various duties and ceremonies,'' he said.

The BSF is the only force in the country to use camels for both operational and ceremonial duties.

They are used by BSF personnel for patrolling along the Thar desert running along the Indo-Pak international border in Rajasthan.

The contingent usually comprises 90 camels -- 54 with troops and the rest with band personnel. According to tradition, the lead camel contingent on Republic Day showcases smartly dressed armed BSF border guards sporting big moustaches, and the second follows with bandsmen in beautiful multicolour dresses riding camels and playing martial music.

The contingent is also part of the Beating the Retreat ceremony that is held three days after Republic Day on January 29. It stands on the ramparts of the North and South Blocks atop Raisina Hill.

The BSF was raised on December 1, 1965 and it is primarily tasked with guarding international borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

It has about 2.65 lakh personnel in its ranks as part of 193 battalions and some other field formations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022