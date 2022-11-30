Left Menu

U.S. Treasury's Yellen says remains skeptical of cryptocurrencies

Reuters | New York | Updated: 30-11-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 20:13 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday recent turmoil on the cryptocurrency market had not spilled over to the banking sector, but she remained skeptical about the sector and believed it needed adequate regulation.

Yellen told an event hosted by the New York Times Dealbook that it was important to ensure that crypto assets had adequate customer protections.

