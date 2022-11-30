U.S. Treasury's Yellen says remains skeptical of cryptocurrencies

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday recent turmoil on the cryptocurrency market had not spilled over to the banking sector, but she remained skeptical about the sector and believed it needed adequate regulation.

Yellen told an event hosted by the New York Times Dealbook that it was important to ensure that crypto assets had adequate customer protections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)