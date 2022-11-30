Left Menu

Ajay Kumar Mishra takes charge as first Ghaziabad police commissioner

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 30-11-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 21:18 IST
Ajay Kumar Mishra, a 2003-batch IPS officer, took charge as the first police commissioner of Ghaziabad on Wednesday.

Prior to this he was on deputation in the Intelligence Bureau.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mishra replaced Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G who has been posted on the same post in district Ayodhya UP.

Interacting with the media, Mishra, 48, said the police force will be more prompt in commissionerate system.

''Unorganized crime will be curbed by police patrolling in the streets and narrow lanes of the towns and old city. Adequate lights and CCTV cameras would also be installed with the help of competent authorities,'' he said.

Three deputy commissioners of Police (DCP) will be posted in newly formed three zones in the city. Technically qualified police personnel will also be deputed in the cyber crime cell to reduce cyber frauds and cyber crime awareness programmes will be launched, the officer said.

To curb traffic issues, additional traffic police personnel will be deployed on the busy trisections, intersections and roundabouts during office and school timings in morning, afternoon and in evening so that people may not have to face traffic congestion.

Replying to a question regarding political interference in police work, Mishra said politicians are the key part of democracy and their suggestions would be heard on a priority basis.

The UP government late Monday night issued a transfer and posting list of 16 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the state, including for the new Commissionrates of Varanasi, Agra and Prayagraj.

The state at present has seven police commissionerates, a policy structure created first in 2020. PTI COR CDN CK

