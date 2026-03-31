Preserving the Threads: Rahul Mishra's Vision for Indian Fashion's Future

In an interview with PTI, acclaimed designer Rahul Mishra discussed the urgent need to establish a formal framework for preserving the design histories of the Indian fashion industry. Despite recognition for vibrant textiles and intricate handiwork, Mishra identified a glaring lack of organized archiving and documentation practices, which he views as a significant obstacle to the industry's structured evolution.

Mishra suggested that the absence of a formal record complicates the industry's approach to intellectual property and conservation. Highlighting the cultural context driving Indian fashion, Mishra shared his belief in transforming the industry by cultivating stronger documentation systems, design thinking, and value-building methodologies, harmonized with traditional conservation methods.

At the Lakme Fashion Week 2026, Mishra presented his latest collection, White Gold, which reimagined cotton within high-fashion couture. He expressed a commitment to engaging with existing Indian textiles, such as Bandhani and Maheshwari silks, offering them renewed relevance through reinterpretation. Additionally, Mishra revealed his burgeoning interest in space design and architecture, alongside his continued inspiration from the scientific and natural worlds.