Left Menu

Preserving the Threads: Rahul Mishra's Vision for Indian Fashion's Future

Acclaimed designer Rahul Mishra emphasizes the importance of documenting Indian fashion's rich tapestry, spotlighting the need for formal infrastructure for archiving design histories and intellectual property. Mishra's latest collection at Lakme Fashion Week 2026 showcased cotton's elegance, embodying his vision of respectful reinterpretation of traditional textiles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:00 IST
Preserving the Threads: Rahul Mishra's Vision for Indian Fashion's Future
Rahul Mishra
  • Country:
  • India

In an interview with PTI, acclaimed designer Rahul Mishra discussed the urgent need to establish a formal framework for preserving the design histories of the Indian fashion industry. Despite recognition for vibrant textiles and intricate handiwork, Mishra identified a glaring lack of organized archiving and documentation practices, which he views as a significant obstacle to the industry's structured evolution.

Mishra suggested that the absence of a formal record complicates the industry's approach to intellectual property and conservation. Highlighting the cultural context driving Indian fashion, Mishra shared his belief in transforming the industry by cultivating stronger documentation systems, design thinking, and value-building methodologies, harmonized with traditional conservation methods.

At the Lakme Fashion Week 2026, Mishra presented his latest collection, White Gold, which reimagined cotton within high-fashion couture. He expressed a commitment to engaging with existing Indian textiles, such as Bandhani and Maheshwari silks, offering them renewed relevance through reinterpretation. Additionally, Mishra revealed his burgeoning interest in space design and architecture, alongside his continued inspiration from the scientific and natural worlds.

TRENDING

1
Omar Abdullah's Push for Transparent Recruitment in J&K: Filling 25,000 Vacancies

Omar Abdullah's Push for Transparent Recruitment in J&K: Filling 25,000 Vaca...

 India
2
India will emerge as a world leader in renewable energy sector, says PM Modi at rally in Gujarat.

India will emerge as a world leader in renewable energy sector, says PM Modi...

 Global
3
UK Doctors Poised for Strike Over Pay Dispute

UK Doctors Poised for Strike Over Pay Dispute

 United Kingdom
4
Hearing Hoax: Teachers in Beed District Suspended Over False Disability Claims

Hearing Hoax: Teachers in Beed District Suspended Over False Disability Clai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026