CBI arrests Abhishek Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Delhi's Shahdara, in bribery case of Rs 4 lakh: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 11:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 11:18 IST
- Country:
- India
CBI arrests Abhishek Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Delhi's Shahdara, in bribery case of Rs 4 lakh: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- CBI
- Abhishek Mishra
- Delhi
- Shahdara
- bribery
- corruption
- sting operation
- arrest
- officials
- Rs 4 lakh
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