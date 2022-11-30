ICG's Advanced Light Helicopter Mk-III squadron commissioned

Director General of Indian Coast Guard V S Pathania commissioned the Advanced Light Helicopter Mk-III Squadron (840 CG) at the Indian Coast Guard Air Station, here, on Wednesday.

Describing the indigenously designed Mk-III ALH as a ''major boost to the Make in India initiative of the Central government,'' Pathania said these helicopters would address the multifaceted maritime interests of the country.

''These would ensure better coverage of the Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu coasts in meeting specific challenges,'' the Director General said after commissioning two ALH at the ICG Air Station, Chennai, which is one of the oldest air station of the ICG.

The two helicopters commissioned today would strengthen the Coast Guard region east. ''The commissioning of 840 Sqn (CG) earmarks a tremendous leap towards self-reliance in the field of helicopters manufacturing in line with the government's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat,'' a release said.

The ALH, indigenously manufactured by HAL, features state-of-the-art equipment including advanced RADAR, electro optical sensors, Shakti engines, full glass cockpit, high intensity searchlight, advanced communications systems, automatic identification system as well as search and rescue homer.

''These features enable the helicopter to undertake maritime reconnaissance as well as carry out search and rescue at extended ranges whilst operating from ships, both by day and night,'' the release further said.

The aircraft has the ability to switch roles from an offensive platform with a heavy machine gun to that of a being one carrying a medical intensive care unit to facilitate transfer of critically-ill patients.

A total of 16 ALH Mk-III aircraft have been inducted in the ICG in a phased manner and four of these are positioned in Chennai. Since induction, the squadron, commanded by Commandant Atul Agarwal, and manned by 10 officers and 52 men, has flown over 430 hours and conducted numerous operational missions.

Earlier, Pathania, who is Chairman, National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan presided over 24th edition of NOSDCP and preparedness meeting here. The forum elaborated on policies and preparedness in mitigating spill response at sea.

Senior officials from ICG in addition to stakeholders including ministries, Central and State government agencies, and major and non-major ports besides private entities participated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)