Held talks with Manipur CM for direct Itanagar-Imphal flights: Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday said that he has held talks with his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh over starting direct flights between Itanagar and Imphal.Speaking on the concluding day of the annual Sangai Festival here, Khandu asserted that economic prosperity in the Northeast will come through tourism which will be boosted by better connectivity.Today, we have airports all over the Northeast.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 30-11-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 21:35 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday said that he has held talks with his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh over starting direct flights between Itanagar and Imphal.

Speaking on the concluding day of the annual Sangai Festival here, Khandu asserted that economic prosperity in the Northeast will come through tourism which will be boosted by better connectivity.

''Today, we have airports all over the Northeast. A new airport was recently inaugurated in Itanagar. I have carried out a discussion with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on starting direct flights between Itanagar and Imphal,'' he said.

Thanking Singh for inviting him to the conclusion of the 10-day event, he said, ''Sangai Festival unites not only Manipur but entire Northeast. During the last 10 days, rich cultural traditions of the northeastern states were displayed.'' Khandu said that Manipur was earlier known for ''all the wrong reasons'' including insurgency and drug menace, but the state has transformed under Biren Singh.

''Drugs are a headache not only for Manipur but for entire Northeast and CMs of all the states in the region are working to eliminate the menace,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

