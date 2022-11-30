Left Menu

An unknown thief made off with a bag containing Rs 7 lakhs from a marriage function in the Bilaspur area, police said on Wednesday.The incident occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday.According to the complaint filed by Pawan Kumar, a resident of Bhora Kalan village, his nieces marriage function was on Monday night at a marriage place near Sidhrawali.It was around 4 am on Tuesday when I went to bless the married couple.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 22:23 IST
Bag containing Rs 7 lakh missing from wedding function
  • Country:
  • India

An unknown thief made off with a bag containing Rs 7 lakhs from a marriage function in the Bilaspur area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to the complaint filed by Pawan Kumar, a resident of Bhora Kalan village, his niece's marriage function was on Monday night at a marriage place near Sidhrawali.

''It was around 4 am on Tuesday when I went to bless the married couple. I had put the bag containing Rs 7 lakhs near my chair. After returning, I found the bag to be missing and called the police,'' as Pawan Kumar said in his complaint.

An FIR was registered against the unknown accused under section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC at Bilaspur police station.

Police said they are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage, but have found no clue so far.

