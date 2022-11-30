Woman shot dead in clash between two groups in Rajasthan

A woman was shot dead in a clash between two groups in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident occurred in Devri village under Masalpur police station area over the issue of rent for a tractor used in farming work, they said.

During the clash, a man opened fire, killing Rajesh Bai (32) on the spot. Two persons -- Deewan Gurjar and Dhruv Singh Gurjar -- were also injured in the incident. Their condition is stated to be stable, the police said.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary of a hospital for a post-mortem examination, they said.

Police have been deployed in Devri to maintain law and order.

