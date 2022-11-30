Woman shot dead in clash between two groups in Rajasthan
A woman was shot dead in a clash between two groups in Rajasthans Karauli district on Wednesday evening, police said.The incident occurred in Devri village under Masalpur police station area over the issue of rent for a tractor used in farming work, they said.During the clash, a man opened fire, killing Rajesh Bai 32 on the spot.
- Country:
- India
A woman was shot dead in a clash between two groups in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Wednesday evening, police said.
The incident occurred in Devri village under Masalpur police station area over the issue of rent for a tractor used in farming work, they said.
During the clash, a man opened fire, killing Rajesh Bai (32) on the spot. Two persons -- Deewan Gurjar and Dhruv Singh Gurjar -- were also injured in the incident. Their condition is stated to be stable, the police said.
The body has been shifted to the mortuary of a hospital for a post-mortem examination, they said.
Police have been deployed in Devri to maintain law and order.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
2nd Digital Lok Adalat registers over 1.35 crore cases across Rajasthan, Maharashtra
Rajasthan ATS and SOG to probe train Udaipur track blast
Yes Securities registers robust growth in opening new Demat accounts in Rajasthan
Ancient tradition, Indian culture still alive in tribal areas: Rajasthan guv Kalraj Mishra
Devdutt Padikkal set to be retained by Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2023