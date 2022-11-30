Kerala HC lashes out at CBI over Malabar Cements official's death, orders fresh probe

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday lashed out at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the probe into the suicide case of former Malabar Cements Company secretary V Saseendran and his two children by saying the entire investigation into the case tarnished the reputation of the agency.

Justice P Somarajan ordered the Director of the CBI to constitute a new team to probe the case as there has been an ''abject failure on the part of the machinery'' empowered in the administration of justice resulting in a ''flagrant travesty''.

Saseendran, a key witness in the Malabar Cements corruption case, was allegedly found hanging inside his house along with his two sons aged eight and nine years on January 24, 2011.

His house had been locked from outside. His wife had opened the door and found the bodies, the court pointed out.

''It is indeed unfortunate that still the investigation is lingering on the last more than 10 years without yielding anything worth the name. On the other hand, a half baked supplementary report was submitted by way of an eyewash without addressing the relevant issues involved in the crime,'' the court said in its order.

The High Court asked the CBI to take up the issue with ''due seriousness'' and hoped that the agency will take action against the ''delinquent officers, who have done the mischief''.

''The entire investigation taints and tarnishes the well deserved reputation of the CBI as a premier investigating agency. Necessarily, the Director of Central Bureau of Investigation shall take up the matter with due alacrity to the gravity and seriousness so as to constitute a new investigation team under the supervision of a senior and competent officer, who has necessary expertise in the field and is not gullible,'' the court said.

The high court asked the investigating agency to conduct further thorough investigation by a team of officers headed by a senior officer, who have the expertise in the field.

The court also asked the agency to complete the investigation within a time schedule of four months from today since the incident happened in 2011.

It noted that the investigation agency ruled out the chances of a murder or a homicide simply on the reason that there was no eye witness to the alleged incident.

''The sheer absurdity of a father hanging two children aged 11 and 8 and killing them one after another in cold blood, that too, on the very same roof structure was not either appreciated or addressed properly and this lends credence to the sheer negligence and shoddy attempt to cover up the real cause of the crime,'' the court order read.

The case advanced by the agency that the children have volunteered and consented to their homicide seems to be so fallacious and is hilarious like a sheep being willingly led to a slaughter house, the order said.

Radhakrishnan, a businessman/contractor who had been working for public sector Malabar Cements, was arrested in connection with the case.

