Left Menu

Kenya avoids track doping ban; Russia gets mixed news

Get out of Ukraine. Moments later, Coe presented the WA Presidents Award to Ukraines athletics association.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 30-11-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 23:53 IST
Kenya avoids track doping ban; Russia gets mixed news
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Russia and Kenya, two of the most troubled counties on the international doping front, received encouraging news from track and field's ruling body on Wednesday, though any possible reprieve for Russia was tempered by the sport's intent to keep the country's athletes out of international meets until the war in Ukraine is over.

Kenya came into this week's World Athletics meetings in Rome under scrutiny due to a protracted doping crisis that has landed more than four dozen athletes on suspension. But World Athletics President Seb Coe said reports about a possible full-scale ban for the country were misguided, and that increased funding and vigilance from the Kenyan government persuaded authorities to stop short of the most radical sanctions.

Russia, meanwhile, received an encouraging report from the task force monitoring the country's road back to compliance in the wake of a doping scandal that stretches back to before the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Task force chair Rune Andersen said that if progress continues, the task force could recommend reinstatement of Russia's athletics federation next March.

That would not, however, automatically open the door for Russians to compete at events such as this year's world championships or next year's Olympics.

While much of the Olympic world has been seeking a way to bring that country's athletes back into the fold, Coe has been less willing. He stuck with the long-held policy of the Russian ban because of the war being valid “until further notice”.

When asked what it would take to lift it, he responded: “I think it's fairly simple. Get out of Ukraine.'' Moments later, Coe presented the WA President's Award to Ukraine's athletics association.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
3
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
4
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Alberta, Canada -EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Alberta, Canada -EMSC

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022