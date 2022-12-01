Left Menu

Shraddha Walkar's killing: Narco analysis of Poonawala underway in Rohini hospital

Before undergoing narco analysis test, a general check up was done to check his blood pressure, plus rate, body temperature and heart beat, a senior official said.A consent form with complete details of Poonawala and the team conducting his narco test was read out to him as part of the procedure.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 12:29 IST
Aftab Amin Poonawal with Shraddha Walker (Photo/Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner, is currently undergoing a narco analysis test at a Rohini hospital here on Thursday as part of the ongoing investigation, officials said.

According to officials, Poonawala reached the Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini at 8.40 am and the narco test started at around 10 am.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said the process of NARCO test of the accused Aaftab has been started Thursday morning. Before undergoing narco analysis test, a general check up was done to check his blood pressure, plus rate, body temperature and heart beat, a senior official said.

A consent form with complete details of Poonawala and the team conducting his narco test was read out to him as part of the procedure. After he signed the form, the narco analysis procedure was started, the official said.

Narco analysis involves intravenous administration of a drug (such as sodium pentothal, scopolamine, and sodium amytal) that causes the person undergoing it to enter into various stages of anaesthesia.

In the hypnotic stage, the person becomes less inhibited and is more likely to divulge information, which would usually not be revealed in the conscious state.

Investigating agencies use this test after other pieces of evidence do not provide a clear picture of the case.

The Delhi Police had earlier said it sought Poonawalla's narco analysis test as his responses during interrogation were ''deceptive'' in nature.

The Supreme Court has ruled that narco-analysis, brain mapping, and polygraph tests cannot be conducted on any person without his or her consent.

Also, statements made during this test are not admissible as primary evidence in the court, except under certain circumstances when the bench thinks that the facts and nature of the case permit it.

Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawalla allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. The court on November 26 sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

