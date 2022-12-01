China will adopt measures to protect its firms following new U.S. ban: ministry

China opposes the U.S. Federal Communications Commission's ban on new Chinese telecommunications equipment sales and vows to adopt necessary measures to safeguard the rights of domestic firms, commerce ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting said on Thursday.

China also urges the United States to correct the wrongdoing and stop politicizing and weaponizing economic and trade issues, Shu said at a regular press conference in Beijing.

