Third mail-bomb found in Spanish air force base, El Mundo reports
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 01-12-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 13:44 IST
Spanish security forces found a third explosive device hidden in a mailed parcel to air force base in Torrejon de Ardoz outside Madrid, newspaper El Mundo reported Thursday morning.
Two letter bombs were found on Wednesday addressed to the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid and to a weapon manufacturer in Zaragoza, in northern Spain, police said.
The first one exploded causing minor injuries to a Ukrainian official.
