REUTERS NEXT - Lithuania PM says Russia sanctions will work in medium and long term

The European Union needs patience as it sanctions Russia, as most measures will only have an impact in the medium and long term, Lithuania's prime minister said in an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference on Thursday.

"My message is - we need to have patience. Because there are no sanctions that can switch Russia off overnight. It is not possible, we should not look for this," Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)