Pope to visit Congo, South Sudan from Jan. 31-Feb. 5 -Vatican

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 01-12-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 16:43 IST
Pope to visit Congo, South Sudan from Jan. 31-Feb. 5 -Vatican
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Pope Francis will visit the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan early next year, the Vatican said on Thursday, after having to cancel a planned trip to the two countries in July because of health problems.

The Vatican said Francis would be in Congo from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3 and then spend two days in South Sudan alongside the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

