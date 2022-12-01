Pope to visit Congo, South Sudan from Jan. 31-Feb. 5 -Vatican
01-12-2022
Pope Francis will visit the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan early next year, the Vatican said on Thursday, after having to cancel a planned trip to the two countries in July because of health problems.
The Vatican said Francis would be in Congo from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3 and then spend two days in South Sudan alongside the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.
