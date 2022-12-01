Russian Embassy in Spain condemns 'any threat or terrorist act' over letter bombs
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 01-12-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 17:16 IST
The Twitter account of the Russian Embassy in Spain posted a statement on Thursday condemning "any threat or terrorist act" in relation to the five letter bombs sent to government offices, private companies and the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid.
"Any threat or terrorist act, particularly directed at a diplomatic mission, are to be totally condemned," the statement said.
