Left Menu

Cabinet welcomes production of next generation Ford Ranger

This follows Ford Motor Company of South Africa commencing with the production of the next generation Ford Ranger on 14 November 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-12-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 17:23 IST
Cabinet welcomes production of next generation Ford Ranger
TASEZ was established as a special-purpose vehicle production zone with a mandate to create employment opportunities and promote economic participation for small, medium and micro enterprises in the region. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Cabinet has welcomed the production of the next-generation Ford Ranger by Ford Motor Company of South Africa (FMCSA), which saw a capital investment of R15.8 billion.

This resulted in all 10 auto component manufacturing companies located in the Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone (TASEZ) officially entering into full operation.

This follows Ford Motor Company of South Africa commencing with the production of the next generation Ford Ranger on 14 November 2022.

"The investment by the component manufacturers amounted to R3.62 billion and created 1 259 permanent jobs benefiting youth (76%) and women (32%)," Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said during a post-cabinet briefing on Thursday.

TASEZ was established as a special-purpose vehicle production zone with a mandate to create employment opportunities and promote economic participation for small, medium and micro enterprises in the region.

Its first phase of development was specifically aimed at creating additional infrastructure and capacity within the FMCSA supply chain to support South Africa to be one of the only three hubs in the world to produce the next-generation Ford Ranger.

TASEZ is a company that was established in May 2020 through a first-of-its-kind intergovernmental agreement between the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), Gauteng Department of Economic Development, and the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality.

TASEZ's mandate is aligned and effectively born out of the national strategies of the South African government, particularly the new Special Economic Zones (SEZs) approach that was approved by Cabinet in 2019.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022