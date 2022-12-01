Left Menu

YS Sharmila seeks Governor's intervention in "attack" on party activists

I, therefore, draw your immediate attention and intervention towards this, she said.She urged the Governor to seek a report from the Home Ministry and the office of DGP on the attack.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-12-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 17:27 IST
YS Sharmila seeks Governor's intervention in "attack" on party activists
  • Country:
  • India

YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president Y S Sharmila on Thursday sought the intervention of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in the recent alleged attack on her party activists during her ongoing 'padayatra' and urged the Governor to seek a report from the State government.

Sharmila, who met Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan here, along with her party leaders, alleged that the ruling TRS was behind the ''attack'' on Monday near Warangal.

''For a year and covering 3,500 km across the State, our 'padayatra' has been drawing immense response and participation from the people. This sure has not gone well with the TRS government and they have been planning these attacks to lower our morale and keep us away from the people,'' Sharmila said in a memorandum submitted to the Governor.

Sharmila, daughter of late former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, claimed that the attack was carried out with sticks and stones and that filthy words were hurled at the YSRTP workers.

She alleged that the police detained and brought her to Hyderabad but the attackers were let off. She further charged that she was obstructed while proceeding to the Chief Minister's camp office-cum-official residence the next day to show him the bus which was ''put on fire''.

She claimed that her car was lifted with a crane though she was still sitting inside.

''Madam, I now see a possible threat to the lives of our committed party workers, and continued attacks on our padayatra. Besides, there will be a spurt in the derogatory rhetoric against us. I, therefore, draw your immediate attention and intervention towards this,'' she said.

She urged the Governor to seek a report from the Home Ministry and the office of DGP on the attack. This will help ''salvage democracy'' in the State, she said. Responding to Sharmila's criticism against the State government, ruling TRS leaders on Wednesday took exception to the comments allegedly made by her against the Chief Minister and other party leaders.

Some party leaders alleged that BJP was behind her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022