Hospital, diagnostic centre, 2 Ranchi plots of J'khand IAS officer attached in PMLA case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 17:34 IST
A super speciality hospital, a diagnostic centre and two land parcels worth Rs 82.77 crore ''belonging'' to jailed Jharkhand IAS officer Pooja Singhal have been attached under the anti-money laundering law, the ED said Thursday.

The federal agency has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The frozen properties include the Pulse super speciality hospital, a diagnostic and imagining centre in the same name and two land parcels located in Ranchi, it said.

Singhal, a 2000-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 11 on money laundering charges linked to an alleged irregularities in the MGNREGA scheme. The agency raided her premises and that linked to her businessman husband and a chartered accountant.

She was later suspended by the state government. The officer is currently lodged in jail under judicial custody.

''The evidences about the corrupt practice have already been shared with the government of Jharkhand under section 66 (2) of PMLA for considering taking action under Prevention of Corruption Act against Pooja Singhal and others,'' the agency said.

