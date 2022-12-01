Seven child labourers rescued from factory in UP

Seven children working as labourers in a carpet factory in Nizampur here have been rescued by a team of from police and the Anti Human Trafficking Unit, an official said on Thursday.

All the rescued children are from Araria in Bihar, he said.

On a tip-off on Wednesday, the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) team raided the carpet factory of Sunil Kumar Maurya, labour enforcement officer Jai Prakash Singh said.

While Maurya managed to flee with some of the children, the team rescued seven children aged between 9 and 15.

They were presented before the child welfare committee and sent to a shelter home.

An FIR has been registered against the factory owner under the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act.

A detailed probe is on into the matter.

