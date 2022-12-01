Left Menu

Three from Parbhani held for stealing Vasai-Virar garbage disposal trucks to sell as scrap

We have detected theft cases involving two trucks each in Vasai and Achole police station limits, he said.We have recovered parts of three trucks. Four offences were registered against one of the accused in Navi Mumbai and Parbhani police stations, he added.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 01-12-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 20:35 IST
Three from Parbhani held for stealing Vasai-Virar garbage disposal trucks to sell as scrap
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were arrested for allegedly stealing garbage disposal trucks of Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Palghar district and selling them as scrap, a police official said on Thursday.

The arrested persons are from Parbhani, Senior Inspector Sahuraj Ranavare of the Crime Unit II (Vasai) told PTI.

''After receiving complaints about garbage disposal trucks getting stolen, we began checking CCTV footage and zeroed in on the three. We have detected theft cases involving two trucks each in Vasai and Achole police station limits,'' he said.

''We have recovered parts of three trucks. The accused had removed the engine, clutch plate, gearbox and tyre, all cumulatively valued at Rs 5.40 lakh. Four offences were registered against one of the accused in Navi Mumbai and Parbhani police stations,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022