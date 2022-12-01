Left Menu

Man held from Gujarat for raping woman in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 20:44 IST
Man held from Gujarat for raping woman in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

A 28 year-old truck driver has been arrested from Bharuch in Gujarat for allegedly raping a Worli-based woman on the pretext of marriage, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

The accused and the victim were in touch since March last year though a dating app, after which he visited Mumbai two times and raped her in a guesthouse in Worli, the Bhoiwada police station official said.

''The incident came to light when the 27-year-old woman got pregnant and delivered a child in Sion hospital in May. We were alerted by doctors there as the woman had failed to give satisfactory answers about the child's father,'' he said.

''She filed a rape case. and a probe found the man had stopped taking her calls after raping her. We sent a team to Vapi but he managed to flee. Later, through technical intelligence, the accused, who hails from Rajasthan, was held from an eatery in Bharuch,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022