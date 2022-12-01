Left Menu

Missing Chhattisgarh female bank staffer found dead in Odisha; male friend detained

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 01-12-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 21:30 IST
Missing Chhattisgarh female bank staffer found dead in Odisha; male friend detained
  • Country:
  • India

The partially burnt body of a female bank employee, who went missing from Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur last month, has been found in Balangir district of neighbouring Odisha and her male friend has been detained for questioning, police said on Thursday.

Preliminary investigation suggests the woman, Tanu Kurre (26), was shot dead and her body set on fire to destroy evidence, said an officer of the Raipur Police.

Her half burnt body was recovered from a forest patch in Balangir district a few days ago, said the officer.

On November 21, Kurre, a native of Korba district of Chhattisgarh who worked with a private bank in Raipur, left for Balangir with a male friend from Odisha, Sachin Agrawal (28). As she was untraceable, a missing person complaint was lodged by her family members with the Pandri police station in Raipur on November 22, he said.

During investigation, the Raipur police learnt about the recovery of a woman's body in Balangir district which was later identified as that of the missing bank employee, said the officer.

The Balangir police have registered an offence under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), one of them related to murder, and detained Agrawal for questioning, he said.

Further probe was underway, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022