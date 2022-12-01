Missing Chhattisgarh female bank staffer found dead in Odisha; male friend detained

The partially burnt body of a female bank employee, who went missing from Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur last month, has been found in Balangir district of neighbouring Odisha and her male friend has been detained for questioning, police said on Thursday.

Preliminary investigation suggests the woman, Tanu Kurre (26), was shot dead and her body set on fire to destroy evidence, said an officer of the Raipur Police.

Her half burnt body was recovered from a forest patch in Balangir district a few days ago, said the officer.

On November 21, Kurre, a native of Korba district of Chhattisgarh who worked with a private bank in Raipur, left for Balangir with a male friend from Odisha, Sachin Agrawal (28). As she was untraceable, a missing person complaint was lodged by her family members with the Pandri police station in Raipur on November 22, he said.

During investigation, the Raipur police learnt about the recovery of a woman's body in Balangir district which was later identified as that of the missing bank employee, said the officer.

The Balangir police have registered an offence under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), one of them related to murder, and detained Agrawal for questioning, he said.

Further probe was underway, the officer added.

