552 kg of poppy seized in Samba

The anti narcotic task force arrested two suspected drug peddlers on Thursday and recovered 552 kg of poppy in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

The team was conducting routine checks on a highway and intercepted a truck at Shah-Balore near Mansar Morh, they said.

During the search, police recovered over 552 kg poppy and Angrez Singh was arrested. A case has been registered in this regard, they said, adding that an investion was on.

