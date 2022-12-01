Israel's Netanyahu reaches coalition deal with far-right Religious Zionism

Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu has reached a coalition dealt with the far-right Religious Zionism party, bringing him closer to securing a new government after an election last month, Netanyahu's Likud party said on Thursday.

The Religious Zionism party will be given, among other portfolios, control of the Finance Ministry as part of a rotation, Likud said, though it did not provide details on how the rotation would work.

