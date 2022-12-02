Punjab: Senior medical officer booked for graft in Amritsar

A senior medical officer of a government hospital in Amritsar was booked for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.15 lakh, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) said on Thursday.

The SMO was posted at Civil hospital in Majitha and had demanded the money from complainant Malkiat Singh, a resident of Athwal village in Amritsar, for issuing a medico legal report for a police case.

Singh had lodged the complaint on the chief minister's anti-corruption helpline.

A spokesperson of the bureau said the SMO is a resident of Friends Avenue and a corruption case has been registered against him.

