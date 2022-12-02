United States did not intend to hurt European firms with Inflation Reduction Act - Macron
Hampering European businesses was "not the intention" behind the United States' Inflation Reduction Act but rather an unintended consequence, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.
"We want to succeed together, not one against the other", he said at a joint news conference with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington.
